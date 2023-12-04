Joinery mill, 2 houses damaged in fire in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) A joinery mill and two residential houses were damaged in an incident of fire in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Monday. ''The fire broke out late on Sunday night and engulfed two residential houses and a joinery mill,'' an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

He said fire tenders were rushed to spot and the flames were doused. The cause of fire was being ascertained, he added.

