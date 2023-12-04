Left Menu

Joinery mill, 2 houses damaged in fire in Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 07:48 IST
Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) A joinery mill and two residential houses were damaged in an incident of fire in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Monday. ''The fire broke out late on Sunday night and engulfed two residential houses and a joinery mill,'' an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

He said fire tenders were rushed to spot and the flames were doused. The cause of fire was being ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

