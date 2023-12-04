Left Menu

Russia launches 23 drones, cruise missiles overnight on Ukraine - Ukraine's Air Force

Russia launched 23 drones and a cruise missile overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said on Monday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed the missile and 18 of the drones before they reached their targets. The air force did not provide details on what happened to the drones that were not destroyed or whether there was any damage in result of the attack.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-12-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 10:55 IST
Russia launches 23 drones, cruise missiles overnight on Ukraine - Ukraine's Air Force
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia launched 23 drones and a cruise missile overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said on Monday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed the missile and 18 of the drones before they reached their targets. Anti-aircraft defense was deployed in at least 9 regions of Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The air force did not provide details on what happened to the drones that were not destroyed or whether there was any damage in result of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023