Russia launches 23 drones, cruise missiles overnight on Ukraine - Ukraine's Air Force

Russia launched 23 drones and a cruise missile overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said on Monday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed the missile and 18 of the drones before they reached their targets. Anti-aircraft defense was deployed in at least 9 regions of Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The air force did not provide details on what happened to the drones that were not destroyed or whether there was any damage in result of the attack.

