China willing to continue strengthening cooperation with Belarus - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 11:29 IST
China is willing to continue strengthening its strategic cooperation with Belarus, President Xi Jinping was cited as saying after meeting with the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday.
Xi also said China is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with Belarus in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the official news agency Xinhua said.
