China willing to continue strengthening cooperation with Belarus -state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 11:45 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
China is willing to continue strengthening its strategic cooperation with Belarus, President Xi Jinping was cited as saying after meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday.

Xi also said China is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with Belarus in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the official news agency Xinhua said. Xi told Lukashenko that both countries should improve cross-border transport facilitation and promote economic and trade ties as well as people-to-people exchanges, according to Xinhua.

The Chinese leader also said Beijing and the Eastern European country should implement projects such as the China-Belarus industrial park and promote industrial cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

