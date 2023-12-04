SEPC bags order worth Rs 428 cr from Jharkhand govt

Construction and engineering company SEPC Ltd, formerly known as Shriram EPC Ltd, on Monday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 427.9 from the government of Jharkhand.

The project has been awarded by the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department of the Jharkhand government.

The order pertains to ''construction of intake well...on turnkey basis'', the company said in a BSE filing.

The project is to be executed in 27 months from the date of agreement, excluding three months of trial run, and thereafter five years of operation and maintenance, the filing SAID.

SEPC provides turnkey solutions in various business segments like water infrastructure and mining and mineral processing.

