Adityanath holds Janata Darshan event, assures people that govt will meet their treatment cost

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured people at his 'Janata Darshan' programme seeking financial help for treatment of different ailments that his government will meet their treatment cost, according to an official release.

The chief minister, who met about 300 people on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple, directed officials to prepare an estimate of the treatment costs of those seeking financial help and make it available to the government so that the funds could be released soon. Instructing the officials to address the issues related to people with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention and ensure satisfactory solutions, he said the government will ensure effective solutions to every problem and negligence on the part of officials to resolve them will not be tolerated.

Assuring people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure, the chief minister asked officials to take strict legal action against people involved in encroaching on people's land and properties and exploiting the weak. He also directed officials to ensure transparent and impartial disposal of matters related to revenue and police, the release added.

