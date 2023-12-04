UP: Woman, two-year-old son found hanging

A woman and her two-year-old son were found hanging at their house in Gagnai Rao village here on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran (29), the wife of Jamwant Nishad, and her son Vigynansu, they said. According to locals, Kiran had a fight with her husband before the incident.

Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta said that police were informed on Monday morning that the woman and her son have been found hanging from the roof of the house.

A police team reached there and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation into the matter was underway.

