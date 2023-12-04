Iran will respond to deaths of Guards in Syria-foreign ministry spokesperson

Iran will respond to attacks on its interests in Syria, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday when asked about the killing by Israel of two Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria last week.

"No action against Iran's interests and our advisory forces in Syria will go unanswered," Kanaani said.

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards members who served as military advisers in Syria were killed in an Israeli attack, Iranian state media reported on Nov. 2, in the first reported Iranian casualties during the ongoing war in Gaza.

