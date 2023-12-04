Fire breaks out in J-K's Baramulla; four houses, mill damaged

A joinery mill and four houses were damaged when a fire broke out in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Monday. No casualties have been reported.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said the fire broke out late on Sunday night.

Fire tenders were rushed to spot and the flames were doused, he said, adding the cause of the blaze was being ascertained.

According to preliminary investigation, the fire erupted in the house of Ghulam Ahmad Najar at Kanlibagh in Baramulla and spread to nearby house and the mill. Army personnel from a nearby camp helped the locals and police personnel in putting out the fire.

''The prompt action prevented the fire from spreading to other houses in the vicinity,'' the official said.

