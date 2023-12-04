Left Menu

Massive searches underway in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch; 3 detained

Three persons were detained for questioning as security forces launched massive search operations to flush out suspected terrorists in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were detained for questioning as security forces launched massive search operations to flush out suspected terrorists in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The joint search operations by police, Army, and CRPF in different parts of Budhal, Thanamandi, Sunderbani, and Kalakote in Rajouri and Mendhar in Poonch were underway when last reports were received, officials said. They said three persons were picked up for questioning from Barote in Budhal Sunday evening. Searches have been on in Muradpur, Bathuni, Ghai Bhawal (Sunderbani), Tatta Pani Broh in Kalakote, Ghambir Mughlan in Manjakote, and Rajdhani-Thanamandi in Rajouri since this morning, officials said. They said security forces are also engaged in combing operations in Gursai, Jabranwali Gali, Saruti, and Ari villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. The operations were launched following inputs about suspicious movement in the forest areas, officials said. Searches were intensified in the twin border districts following a fierce gunfight in Dharmsal belt's Bajimaal area of Rajouri on November 22 and 23 that left five soldiers including two captains dead. Two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were eliminated in the 36-hour long encounter. In one such operation on December 2, security forces detected a 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device in Topa Hilltok area of Darhal. It was later destroyed.

