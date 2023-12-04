Left Menu

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid - WAFA news agency

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a car and detained two others during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, without immediately providing further details.

Asked about the overnight incident in Qalqilya, an Israeli military spokesperson said "there was counter-terrorism activity there" and that further details would be published later.

The West Bank has seen surging violence in parallel to Israel's eight-week-old war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood. 

