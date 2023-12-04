US Principal Deputy NSA meets External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Principal Deputy NSA of the United States Jon Finer and discussed various bilateral and global issues.

The meeting in New Delhi came against the backdrop of a case filed in a US court by American prosecutors against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a plot to kill a Khalistani leader on American soil.

It is understood that the issue figured in the meeting between Jaishankar and Finer, though there is no official confirmation on it.

''Good to meet Principal Deputy NSA of the US Jon Finer this afternoon. Useful exchange of views on the global situation. Discussed taking our bilateral cooperation forward,'' Jaishankar said on X.

India on Thursday described as a ''matter of concern'' the US linking an Indian official to a man charged with conspiring to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist, and asserted that follow up action will be taken based on findings of an inquiry panel investigating the allegations.

India has already constituted a probe team to investigate allegations relating to the foiled plot.

On Wednesday, US federal prosecutors charged Nikhil Gupta, 52, of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun.

The US prosecutors informed a Manhattan court that authorities in the Czech Republic arrested and detained Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)