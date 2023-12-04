Left Menu

Three arrested for carrying out robberies by posing as cops

Delhi Police has arrested three people for carrying out robberies by impersonating policemen, officials said on Monday.A PCR call was received on November 25 regarding a robbery in the Seemapuri area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:05 IST
Three arrested for carrying out robberies by posing as cops
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested three people for carrying out robberies by impersonating policemen, officials said on Monday.

''A PCR call was received on November 25 regarding a robbery in the Seemapuri area. The complainant told police that some people dressed up in police uniform barged in a house and robbed Rs 33,000 and two mobile phones forcefully,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Police further said that a similar incident was reported on November 22 at Dilshad colony where Rs 50,000 and some belongings were robbed from another person.

Several CCTV footage were checked and police found that the accused used a Yamaha Fazer motorcycle.

Tracking the motorcycle led the team to the Seemapuri incident site where police recovered a piece of paper which the accused had dropped at the site, said the officer.

Police said that the paper was found to be a print out of the online police clearance certificate of April 2023. Investigating the paper further led the team to one Shanu (30).

''Our team later apprehended Shanu who confessed his crime and named his associates Amzad (24) and Imran (32). We recovered a motorcycle, one walkie-talkie, police cap, inspector level belt, face-mask having Delhi Police logo, police socks, and soft copy of police ID cards. Further investigation into the matter is underway,'' said the DCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023