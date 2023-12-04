WAFA news agency: 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on two north Gaza schools
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:14 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The official Palestinian WAFA news agency said at least 50 people were killed on Monday in an Israeli air strike that hit two schools sheltering displaced people in the Daraj neighbourhood in the north of the Gaza Strip.
It was not immediately possible to verify the report independently.
An Israeli army spokesperson said they were looking into the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WAFA
- Israeli
- Daraj
- Palestinian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five Palestinians killed in West Bank's Tulkarm in Israeli strike - WAFA
UPDATE 1-Six Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on West Bank's Tulkarm - ministry, WAFA
Six Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on West Bank's Tolkurm - ministry, WAFA
Five Palestinians killed in West Bank's Tolkurm in Israeli strike - WAFA
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid - WAFA news agency