Left Menu

7 held for illegal mining activities in Punjab's Pathankot

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:42 IST
7 held for illegal mining activities in Punjab's Pathankot
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were arrested in two separate incidents of illegal sand mining in Pathankot, officials said on Monday.

Punjab Mining and Geology Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said four trucks loaded with raw materials for crushing, a JCB (earth moving machine) as well as a tractor and trolley carrying similar raw materials were confiscated.

Two FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the Mining and Minerals Act and the Indian Penal Code at the police stations of Mamun and Nangal Bhoor, the minister said in a statement.

The minister further said this action shows the determination of the Punjab government against illegal mining activities.

As the department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining, such operations will continue in the coming days and those who are engaged in illegal mining will not be spared, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023