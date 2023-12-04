Left Menu

Khattar inaugurates, lays foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 590 crore in Jind

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:43 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 39 development projects worth around Rs 590 crore for Jind district.

Addressing a state-level function in Jind to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Sain, a prominent spiritual preacher of the 14-15th century, Khattar said these projects will provide significant benefits to the people of the district.

The chief minister inaugurated the Municipal Council office building, constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore, said an official statement.

Various road widening and strengthening initiatives such as the Jind-Hansi Road and the Jind-Bhiwani Road and improvements to several other roads were also inaugurated.

Khattar also inaugurated the Asan Village Water Works for the smooth supply of drinking water in Asan and Shiva villages.

The chief minister initiated numerous road strengthening projects, upgrading bridges, and improving sewage systems.

He laid the foundation stone of a project to provide drinking water from the Bhakra Main Line in Jind city. The canal-based drinking water supply project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 388 crore. This will increase the availability of clean drinking water to Jind residents, Khattar said.

He added that Bhagat Sain dedicated his life to the welfare of society and propagated the eternal messages of love, peace, harmony and universal brotherhood.

Khattar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented numerous schemes to benefit poor families.

Referring to the BJP's victories in the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Khattar said the results have made it clear that the people have given their stamp of approval to welfare policies of the central government under Modi's leadership.

''Our government is committed to the welfare of every section, including the poor, labourers, farmers and those in need,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

