Ukraine says it attacked oil depots in Russia-occupied Luhansk

Its forces carried out a "successful strike", the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram, without going into further detail. Earlier on Monday, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Ukrainian troops attacked an oil depot there with combat drones. That report, which cited Russian-installed authorities, said a fire broke out after the attack but was extinguished.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:56 IST
(Recasts with comments from the Ukrainian military) Dec 4 (Reuters) -

