Warburg Pincus exits CAMS; sells 19.87 pc stake for Rs 2,700 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:59 IST
Great Terrain Investment, promoter of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), on Monday divested its entire 19.87 per cent stake in the company for Rs 2,700 crore through an open market transaction.

IIFL Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, Birla Sun Life MF, WhiteOak Capital MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, India Acorn ICAV, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others were the buyers of the shares of CAMS.

US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus affiliate company Great Terrain Investment Ltd offloaded more than 97 lakh shares of CAMS on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Great Terrain Investment sold 97,59,730 shares, amounting to a 19.87 per cent stake in CAMS.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 2,766.47 apiece, taking the aggregate deal size to Rs 2,700 crore.

On Monday, shares of CAMS jumped 3.64 per cent to close at Rs 2,891.70 apiece on the BSE.

In August last year, Great Terrain Investment divested a 3.79 per cent stake in the IT services company, garnering Rs 428 crore through an open market transaction.

CAMS is a registrar and transfer agent that offers physical touch point for receipt, verification and processing of financial and non-financial transactions.

It is also engaged in services related to mutual funds, insurance, venture funds, banks and NBFCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

