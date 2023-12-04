Left Menu

6 J&K labourers killed in accident in HP; LG Sinha expresses grief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the district authorities to provide immediate relief to the next of kin of the deceased and the best possible treatment to the injured, a statement issued in Shimla said.Meanwhile, in another incident, a truck crushed four vehicles in Vikasnagar area of Shimla city, however, no casualty was reported.As many as 110 persons were killed while 401 sustained injuries in 260 accidents from January 1 to November 23, 2023, in Shimla district according to police data.

PTI | Shimla/Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:14 IST
6 J&K labourers killed in accident in HP; LG Sinha expresses grief
  • Country:
  • India

Six labourers from Jammu and Kashmir were killed when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district on Monday morning, police said.

The mishap took place at Kudharghat, about 35 km from Shimla city, when the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, police said, adding six more people sustained injuries.

Of the 12 occupants, nine were from Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh. They were on their way to Mandi from Sunni, police said.

Three of the labourers died on the spot and as many were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to a hospital, police said.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), police said.

The deceased were identified as Farid (24), Gulab (43), Sahbir (19), Talib (23), Gulzar (30), and Mustak (30), Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

The injured included Ranjit, who was driving the vehicle, Aslam, Talib Hussain, Akash Kumar, Ajay Thakur, and Manjoor, police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the deaths.

''Anguished by the tragic road accident in Shimla, in which six Kulgam residents have lost their lives. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Sinha wrote on X.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam to provide all necessary assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

CPI(M) leader and former MLA from Kulgam M Y Tarigami expressed solidarity with the family members of the deceased and the injured while demanding adequate compensation for the victims.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari also consoled the demise of labourers.

''Extend my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and pray for a swift recovery of the injured persons. I in the meantime urge the authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the persons injured in the incident,'' Bukhari posted on X. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the district authorities to provide immediate relief to the next of kin of the deceased and the best possible treatment to the injured, a statement issued in Shimla said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a truck crushed four vehicles in Vikasnagar area of Shimla city, however, no casualty was reported.

As many as 110 persons were killed while 401 sustained injuries in 260 accidents from January 1 to November 23, 2023, in Shimla district according to police data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023