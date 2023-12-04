Left Menu

Allahabad HC resumes hearing of all suits related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute matter

The matter is likely to be heard after two weeks.Waqf Board counsel Punit Kumar Gupta informed that 18 suits have been transferred from the district court of Mathura to the high court for adjudication after an order was passed by the high court.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:15 IST
Allahabad HC resumes hearing of all suits related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute matter
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Monday resumed hearing of all 18 suits related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute matter. It also directed the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board to file its written statements within two weeks in all the cases in which it was a party.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain adjourned the hearing after recording the appearance of all the counsels of the plaintiff Hindu side and the counsel representing the defendant -- UP Sunni Central Waqf Board. The matter is likely to be heard after two weeks.

Waqf Board counsel Punit Kumar Gupta informed that 18 suits have been transferred from the district court of Mathura to the high court for adjudication after an order was passed by the high court. Out of the 18 suits, the Waqf Board is party in 16. Its counsel has to file replies in these 16 suits. On November 16, the court had reserved its order in an application moved before it seeking the appointment of a court commissioner to inspect the Shahi Eidgah Mosque, which according to the Hindu side, was allegedly built over the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna in Mathura.

This application was filed on behalf of the Hindu side in the pending suits before the high court in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute matter. This order is awaited.

In all the 18 original suits pending in the high court, the plaintiff has mainly sought a declaration that the land under dispute -- the area where the Shahi Eidgah Mosque is situated -- vested in the deity Lord Shri Krishna Virajman. It has also sought a direction to the defendant to remove the mosque.

In the suits, it has also been claimed that Shahi Eidgah Mosque was built under the orders of Emperor Aurangzeb.

The Allahabad High Court on May 26 had transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura Court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023