US charges former diplomat with acting as an agent of Cuba

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:27 IST
A former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of Cuba, a court filing showed on Monday, in covert activity the Justice Department said spanned decades.

Manuel Rocha, who served as the top U.S. diplomat to Bolivia in the early 2000s, was also accused of acting as an illegal foreign agent and using a passport obtained through a false statement, according to a court document filed in the southern district of Florida.

