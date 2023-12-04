US charges former diplomat with acting as an agent of Cuba
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
A former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of Cuba, a court filing showed on Monday, in covert activity the Justice Department said spanned decades.
Manuel Rocha, who served as the top U.S. diplomat to Bolivia in the early 2000s, was also accused of acting as an illegal foreign agent and using a passport obtained through a false statement, according to a court document filed in the southern district of Florida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- U.S.
- Justice Department
- Manuel Rocha
- Cuba
- Bolivia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan's former US envoy, well-known in U.S., vilified by China, named VP candidate
U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin in Kyiv, says US will 'stand with Ukraine'
TGL to postpone tech league until 2025 because of dome damage to Florida arena
U.S. demands immediate release of ship, crew by Yemen's Houthis
U.S. senators expect Meta, TikTok CEOs to testify at hearing on child sexual exploitation