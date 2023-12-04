Left Menu

Wanted criminal escapes from court in UP

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:59 IST
Wanted criminal escapes from court in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal on Monday managed to escape from a court here where he had gone to get his warrant recalled, police said.

The incident took place in Chief Judicial Magistrate court where Sonu Chaurasia, wanted in several cases including that of rioting lodged against him in 2013, reached to get his warrant recalled, Circle Officer Yash Tripathi said.

He went there with his lawyer but when CJM Manju refused to get the warrant issued against him recalled and the process was on to arrest him, he managed to escape from the courtroom by dodging clerks and security personnel, the CO said.

The officer said that attempts are on to nab the accused and legal action will be initiated against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023