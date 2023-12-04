Wanted criminal escapes from court in UP

A wanted criminal on Monday managed to escape from a court here where he had gone to get his warrant recalled, police said.

The incident took place in Chief Judicial Magistrate court where Sonu Chaurasia, wanted in several cases including that of rioting lodged against him in 2013, reached to get his warrant recalled, Circle Officer Yash Tripathi said.

He went there with his lawyer but when CJM Manju refused to get the warrant issued against him recalled and the process was on to arrest him, he managed to escape from the courtroom by dodging clerks and security personnel, the CO said.

The officer said that attempts are on to nab the accused and legal action will be initiated against him.

