One-third of cases registered against foreigners in Himachal in 2022 related to NDPS Act

One-third of the total cases registered against foreigners in Himachal Pradesh in 2022 are related to Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the latest National Records Crime Bureau (NRCB) data.

About 100 cases have been registered against foreigners under various crimes in the state in 2022 out of which 35 cases (one-third) have been registered under the NDPS Act, the NCRB's report on "Crime in India 2022" stated.

According to the report, foreigners were booked in 100 cases under relevant sections for committing various crimes which included 35 under NDPS, eight for theft, four each for murder and hurt, three for sexual assault and two each for attempt to murder and kidnapping.

The state ranks fourth in the country after Karnataka (105), Delhi (80), Maharashtra (38) as far as involvement of foreigners in NDPS Act cases is concerned.

A total of 29,333 foreigners had visited the state in 2022, as per the tourist statistics of the Tourism Department. Malana and Parvati valley areas in the suburbs of Manali in Kullu district are considered notorious for cannabis cultivation and a large number of tourists visit Manali every year, social activist Rohit said.

Besides cannabis, opium, cough syrups and tablets, chemical drugs have also made inroads into Himachal and the latest entry is 'chitta'. High-end drugs, especially mood-changing, are in great demand among foreigners, investigations of cases by the police in the past had revealed in the past.

On the other hand, the cases of crime against foreigners have doubled from 10 in 2021 to 21 in 2022, the report said.

