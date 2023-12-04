Gas agency manager robbed of Rs 12.57 lakh in Nagpur

The manager of an LPG gas agency was robbed of more than Rs 12.50 lakh by two armed men when he was on his way to deposit the cash in a bank on Monday morning in Nagpur city, police said.

The manager, Siddharth Ramchandra Sukhdev, had been working as the manager and accountant at the gas agency for the past four decades.

At around 10.30 am Sukhdev was going to deposit Rs 12.57 lakh in a bank on a motorbike when two robbers hit him on the head with a stick in the Wadi area, a police official said.

As the 59-year-old manager lost balance and fell on the road, the duo snatched the bag containing the cash and fled the scene, he said.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and were scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify and track down the criminals, said the official.

