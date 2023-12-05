US says steps taken by Israel to address West Bank extremist settler violence not sufficient
The U.S. State Department said on Monday that steps taken by the Israeli government to address extremist settler violence in the West Bank are not sufficient.
A State Department spokesperson told reporters the United States thinks the Israeli government should prosecute Israeli settlers who engage in violent activities against Palestinians.
