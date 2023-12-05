5 killed, 4 injured in two separate accidents in Himachal’s Mandi, Sirmaur

Left Menu

Updated: 05-12-2023 00:11 IST
Five people were killed in two separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Sirmaur districts, police said on Monday.

Madal Lal (60), his wife Jayanti Devi (60) and Bhim Singh died and two others were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Janjehli area of Mandi district while they were returning from a marriage ceremony, they said.

The injured were under treatment at Janjehli hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are on, police said.

In Sirmaur district, two occupants of a truck loaded with limestone were killed and two others were injured when the vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Kalath village on Monday evening, police said.

The truck was on its way to Dadahu from Borli village when the accident happened. Kuldeep (32) and Jagdish (45) died on the spot, they said.

A case was being registered and investigations are underway, Station House Officer (Sangrah) Brijlal Mehta said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Residents told PTI that a rescue operation was carried out by local police with the help of villagers. Injured Rajendra Singh (46) has been referred to Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan from Dadahu referral hospital while Ravindra (32) received minor injuries.

Sangrah SDM Sunil Kayath has sanctioned Rs 25,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased and 10,000 each to the injured as immediate relief.

