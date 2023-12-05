US thinks Venezuela, Guyana border dispute cannot be settled by referendum
The United States supports a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana and thinks it cannot be settled through a referendum, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told reporters on Monday. "This is not something that will be settled by a referendum," the State Department spokesperson added.
Voters in Venezuela rejected the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) jurisdiction over the country's territorial dispute with Guyana and backed the creation of a new state in the potential oil-rich Esequibo region in a Sunday referendum.
