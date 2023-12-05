UN chief urges Israel to avoid worsening Gaza aid crisis
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Israel on Monday to "avoid further action that would exacerbate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and to spare civilians from more suffering," a U.N. spokesperson said.
"The Secretary-General reiterates the need for unimpeded and sustained humanitarian aid flow to meet the needs of the people throughout the Strip. For people ordered to evacuate, there is nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
