US targets Sudanese individuals with sanctions, Treasury Dept says
The sanctions are being imposed under a U.S. executive order that places penalties on people who destabilize Sudan and undermine democracy, the department said in a statement. The department named the three individuals as Taha Osman Ahmed al-Hussein, Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Etta Elmoula Abbas.
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) -
The department named the three individuals as Taha Osman Ahmed al-Hussein, Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Etta Elmoula Abbas. All of them are former Sudanese officials, it said.
