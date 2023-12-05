US targets Sudanese individuals with sanctions, Treasury Dept says

(Adds details from Treasury Department) WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) -

The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on three individuals for their role in undermining peace, security and stability in Sudan, the Treasury Department said. The sanctions are being imposed under a U.S. executive order that places penalties on people who destabilize Sudan and undermine democracy, the department said in a statement.

The department named the three individuals as Taha Osman Ahmed al-Hussein, Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Etta Elmoula Abbas. All of them are former Sudanese officials, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)