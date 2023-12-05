White House says Red Sea ship attacks were enabled by Iran
The White House said on Monday that an attack on three vessels in the Red Sea over the weekend constituted threads to international peace and stability.
In a briefing with reporters, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington has "every reason to believe that these attacks, while they were launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran."
