US woman killed in shark attack in Bahamas

An American woman died after she was attacked by a shark while paddle boarding in The Bahamas on Monday, police said.

The woman, who was in her 40s and visiting from Boston, was with a male relative when the attack occurred near a resort in western New Providence, according to police, who added that the pair were rescued by a lifeguard. "CPR was administered to the victim. However, she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb," police said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. While fatal shark attacks are not common in The Bahamas, at least two others have been reported recently.

On Nov. 21, a 47-year-old German woman went missing during a diving excursion in waters off West End, Grand Bahama, after encountering a shark, police said. In September 2022, a 58-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack while snorkeling with her family in waters of New Providence.

