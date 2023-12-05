US expects Israel not to attack 'no-strike' zones for Gaza civilians
The United States expects Israel to avoid attacking areas that Israeli authorities have identified as "no-strike" zones in Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday. "They have also indicated that there are areas where there will be 'no-strike' zones. And in those zones, we do expect Israel to follow through on not striking," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.
"They have also indicated that there are areas where there will be 'no-strike' zones. And in those zones, we do expect Israel to follow through on not striking," Sullivan told reporters at the White House. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)
