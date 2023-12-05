US expects Israel not to attack 'no-strike' zones for Gaza civilians

The United States expects Israel to avoid attacking areas that Israeli authorities have identified as "no-strike" zones in Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"They have also indicated that there are areas where there will be 'no-strike' zones. And in those zones, we do expect Israel to follow through on not striking," Sullivan told reporters at the White House. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)

