Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank -health ministry

(Adds details from statement) RAMALLAH, West Bank, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed at least five Palestinians on Monday in the occupied West Bank, a statement from the Palestinian health ministry said. At least 22 other Palestinians were injured by bullets in clashes with Israeli forces at the camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Israeli forces killed at least five Palestinians on Monday in the occupied West Bank, a statement from the Palestinian health ministry said. Anas Al Faroukh, 23, and Mohamed Al Faroukh, 22, from the town of Sair died from wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire, the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, the health ministry announced the death of another Palestinian man from the Qalandia refugee camp. At least 22 other Palestinians were injured by bullets in clashes with Israeli forces at the camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli forces also killed two Palestinians in a car and detained two others during a raid in the city of Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, without immediately providing further details.

When asked about the overnight incident, an Israeli military spokesperson said "there was counter-terrorism activity there" and that further details would be published later. The West Bank has seen surging violence and arrests in parallel to Israel's eight-week-old war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

