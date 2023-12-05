Left Menu

Bodies of 5 university students found in car in violence-wracked city in Mexico

The bodies of five university students were found stuffed in a vehicle on a dirt road in north-central Mexico, authorities said here.Diego Sinhue Rodrguez, the governor of the state of Guanajuato, pledged an exhaustive investigation into the killings.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 05-12-2023 03:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 03:06 IST
Bodies of 5 university students found in car in violence-wracked city in Mexico

The bodies of five university students were found stuffed in a vehicle on a dirt road in north-central Mexico, authorities said here.

Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, the governor of the state of Guanajuato, pledged an "exhaustive" investigation into the killings. The car and the bodies of the victims, all young men, were found Sunday in a rural area on the outskirts of the city of Celaya, which has seen a spate of drug cartel violence in recent years. The area is located outside a local university.

The Latina University of Mexico wrote in a statement Monday that all five were students there. It said the university was suspending classes Monday in mourning.

Local media reported the men had been shot to death, but prosecutors did not immediately confirm that. In June, a drug cartel set off a car bomb in Celaya aimed at law enforcement, killing a National Guard officer.

National Guard officers were reportedly responding to information about a car parked with what appeared to be bodies inside. As they approached, the vehicle exploded, sending officers flying. Authorities blamed the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which for years has fought a bloody turf war with the Jalisco cartel for control of Guanajuato.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023