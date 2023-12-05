Left Menu

Senior US official visits India, discusses plot to murder Sikh separatist

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 03:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 03:58 IST
Senior US official visits India, discusses plot to murder Sikh separatist
White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer led a U.S. delegation to New Delhi on Monday where he noted the formation of an investigative panel by India to probe an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil.

"Mr. Finer acknowledged India's establishment of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate lethal plotting in the United States and the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible," the White House said in a statement.

