Senior US official visits India, discusses plot to murder Sikh separatist
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 03:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 03:58 IST
White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer led a U.S. delegation to New Delhi on Monday where he noted the formation of an investigative panel by India to probe an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil.
"Mr. Finer acknowledged India's establishment of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate lethal plotting in the United States and the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible," the White House said in a statement.
