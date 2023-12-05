Myanmar junta leader says armed organisations must solve their problems 'politically' - state media

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has called on armed ethnic groups involved in an offensive against the country's ruling military to solve their problems "politically", state media reported on Tuesday.

"(He) warned that if armed organisations keep on being foolish, residents of the relevant regions will suffer bad impacts. So, it is necessary to consider the lives of the people, and those organisations need to solve their problems politically," the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)