Anti-terror case: NIA searches in 5 districts of J-K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at several places in five districts of Kashmir valley as part of a probe into an anti-terror case, officials said here. The raids were carried out by the NIA sleuths in Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the valley, they said.

Further details are awaited.

