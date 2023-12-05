Anti-terror case: NIA searches in 5 districts of J-K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 09:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at several places in five districts of Kashmir valley as part of a probe into an anti-terror case, officials said here. The raids were carried out by the NIA sleuths in Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the valley, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cold wave grips Kashmir as minimum temperature dips below freezing point
BJP delegation meets Jammu SSP, demands enhanced security at migrant Kashmiri Pandit camps
Jammu-Kashmir: Fire breaks out at factory in Jammu's Gangyal area
Four govt employees, including doctor and policeman, dismissed for alleged terror links in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Cold wave sweeps Kashmir, Pahalgam records low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius