Hungary PM Orban plans to meet French president Macron on Thursday

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday ahead of a crucial European Union summit next week, Orban's press chief said in a reply to Reuters questions on Tuesday.

The meeting comes after Orban demanded on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next week avoid any decision on Ukraine's coveted goal of getting a green light for membership talks even as the country fights Russia's invasion.

