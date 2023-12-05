Hungary PM Orban plans to meet French president Macron on Thursday
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 05-12-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 17:16 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday ahead of a crucial European Union summit next week, Orban's press chief said in a reply to Reuters questions on Tuesday.
The meeting comes after Orban demanded on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next week avoid any decision on Ukraine's coveted goal of getting a green light for membership talks even as the country fights Russia's invasion.
