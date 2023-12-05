Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 17:30 IST
Cyber-related crimes rose by over 50 pc in Karnataka in 2022: NCRB data
Cases of cyber crime have jumped more than 50 per cent in Karnataka with the state police registering 12,556 FIRs in 2022 as compared to 8,136 the previous year, making it the state with second highest number of such incidents, the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

An analysis of the NCRB data shows that among the 28 states, Telangana logged the highest number of cyber crimes with 15,297 cases followed by Karnataka (12,556) and Uttar Pradesh (10,117) last year.

The rate of cyber crime cases in Karnataka stood at 18.6 per lakh population while chargesheeting in such cases was at 21.1, according to the NCRB data.

Out of the total number of FIRs related to cyber crimes in the state, the maximum offences were registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, the data showed.

The analysis of the NCRB data showed that offences registered under the IT Act alone accounted for 12,549 FIRs and a majority of them were related to computer offences followed by cheating by personation by using computer resources. The figure also includes crimes related to acts of publishing or transmitting material containing sexually explicit acts in electronic form.

Motive in 11,025 cases of cyber crime were fraud followed by 379 cases with an intention of extortion, 338 cases with an intention of sexual exploitation, the data showed.

