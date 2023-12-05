Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to overcome Western sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in talks on Tuesday that it was important to boost efforts to overcome the impact of Western sanctions on both their countries.

Lavrov was hosting Amirabdollahian ahead of a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia on Dec. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)