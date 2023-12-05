Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to overcome Western sanctions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 17:38 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in talks on Tuesday that it was important to boost efforts to overcome the impact of Western sanctions on both their countries.
Lavrov was hosting Amirabdollahian ahead of a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia on Dec. 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russian troops focusing on Bakhmut in the east
10 years later, a war-weary Ukraine reflects on events that began its collision course with Russia
Ukraine air defence downs 9 out of 10 Russian drones
Russia says it scuppers more Ukrainian attempts to cross the Dnipro
Russian missiles killed one, wound six in east Ukraine - minister