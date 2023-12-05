Left Menu

Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to overcome Western sanctions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 17:38 IST
Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to overcome Western sanctions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in talks on Tuesday that it was important to boost efforts to overcome the impact of Western sanctions on both their countries.

Lavrov was hosting Amirabdollahian ahead of a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia on Dec. 7.

