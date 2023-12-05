UK's Cameron, China's Yi discussed intention to have 'constructive relationship'
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 19:58 IST
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday and the pair had discussed their "intention to have a constructive relationship".
"The UK will continue to engage with China where it furthers our interests," Cameron said in a post on X, adding that they had also discussed the situation in Israel and Gaza, and the war in Ukraine.
