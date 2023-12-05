UK's Cameron, China's Yi discussed intention to have 'constructive relationship'

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday and the pair had discussed their "intention to have a constructive relationship".

"The UK will continue to engage with China where it furthers our interests," Cameron said in a post on X, adding that they had also discussed the situation in Israel and Gaza, and the war in Ukraine.

