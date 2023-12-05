Jordan's King Abdullah says world should condemn any attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Tuesday the world should condemn any attempt by Israel to create the conditions that would forcibly displace Palestinians within the war-devastated Gaza Strip or outside its borders.

In remarks carried by state media after a meeting with the Cypriot president in Amman, the monarch again called for an immediate ceasefire and warned that Israel's relentless bombing campaign was leading to a "dangerous deterioration" in the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)