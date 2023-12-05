Jordan's King Abdullah says world should condemn any attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:01 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah said on Tuesday the world should condemn any attempt by Israel to create the conditions that would forcibly displace Palestinians within the war-devastated Gaza Strip or outside its borders.
In remarks carried by state media after a meeting with the Cypriot president in Amman, the monarch again called for an immediate ceasefire and warned that Israel's relentless bombing campaign was leading to a "dangerous deterioration" in the situation.
