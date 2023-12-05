Left Menu

Protest staged against proposed dam on Painganga river

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:22 IST
Protest staged against proposed dam on Painganga river
  • Country:
  • India

Protests were staged against a proposed dam project on the Painganga river in Yavatmal and other districts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Tuesday, an activist said.

People from 24 villages in Vidarbha and 26 villages in Marathwada took part in the agitation including `jal-samadhi' (protest in the water) at five places along the banks of the river, said Mubarak Tanvar, secretary of the Painganga Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti.

Tanvar was speaking to reporters at Kapeshwar in Yavatmal district.

Their demand is that the lower Painganga dam project be scrapped, he said.

Protesters are also staging relay hunger strikes at several places, Tanvar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023