Lebanese army says one soldier killed in Israeli shelling in south Lebanon

Just over 100 people in south Lebanon - some 200 km (124 miles) from the Gaza Strip - have been killed during the hostilities, just over 80 of them Hezbollah fighters.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:27 IST
Lebanon's army said one of its soldiers was killed and three wounded when Israeli shelling hit near a village in south Lebanon near the Israeli border, in the first deadly incident for the Lebanese army since the Gaza war began on Oct 7.

Israeli forces and militants from Lebanon's heavily armed Hezbollah have exchanged fire across the Israel-Lebanon border on a daily basis since Friday, when a truce collapsed between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel. Just over 100 people in south Lebanon - some 200 km (124 miles) from the Gaza Strip - have been killed during the hostilities, just over 80 of them Hezbollah fighters. Tens of thousands of people have fled from both sides of the border.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

