Man held for raping daughter in UP’s Gorakhpur
PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:31 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 19-year-old daughter here, police said on Tuesday.
Accused Shiv Kumar has been arrested, Circle Officer Sheshmani Upadhyay said.
On Monday, an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act was registered against Kumar on the complaint of his wife. She alleged that the accused was raping their daughter for the past two years and was also threatening her, he said.
"The girl is sent for medical check-up and further legal action is being taken," the officer said.
