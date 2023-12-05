Odisha CM sanctions Rs 65 cr for improvement of Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a proposal for improvement of Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir for Rs 65 crore, an official said.The go-ahead for the project was given after local people stressed the demand for improvement of the airstrip.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a proposal for improvement of Tusura Airstrip in Bolangir for Rs 65 crore, an official said.
The go-ahead for the project was given after local people stressed the demand for improvement of the airstrip. Patnaik's private secretary VK Pandian, during a visit to Bolangir in August, had received many proposals from the local people for the project. He had directed the district collector to prepare a detailed project report, the official said.
