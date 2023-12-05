Israeli commander says forces in most intense day of fighting
Israeli forces have been engaged in the heaviest day of fighting since the start of their invasion of Gaza, a senior commander said on Tuesday.
"We are in the most intense day since the beginning of the ground operation," the commander of the Israeli Defence Forces Southern Command General Yaron Finkelman said on Tuesday.
