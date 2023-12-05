Four held for bid to rob jeweller; weapons seized

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to rob a jeweller of his valuables in Latur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in Gul Market area, he said. The local crime branch took action against them and seized weapons from the accused identified as Santosh Patekar (26), Nilesh alias Bharat alias Nana Kshirsagar (25), Dnyaneshwar Potdar (31) and Akshay Mahamuni (28), they said. ''Police had received information that some persons would rob a jeweller by taking away his bag containing jewellery. Based on the tip-off, police began taking action. These four persons were found moving suspiciously in Gul Market area. The police nabbed them even before they could harm the jeweller,'' the police official said. During their interrogation, the accused admitted that they hatched a conspiracy to rob the jeweller with the help of weapons. They told the police that Potdar and Mahamuni were debt-ridden and in order to earn easy money, they hatched a conspiracy, he said. A crime branch team led by inspector Sanjivan Mirkale took the action against the accused.

