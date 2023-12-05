Left Menu

Three brothers held in UP for forcibly converting woman, her daughter

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:52 IST
Three brothers held in UP for forcibly converting woman, her daughter
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three brothers in this district for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and her daughter after their forcible conversion, officials said Tuesday.

The woman's father was allegedly lured to convert to Islam by the father of the men arrested now. According to an FIR, the man was assured that his business would do better if he converted.

After the death of both men, Mushtaq Ali's three sons allegedly started forcing the two women to also convert. They also extorted money and sexually exploited them, according to the complaint filed with police.

The FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station on Tuesday based on the woman's complaint against the three brothers for ''forcibly'' converting her and her daughter, police said.

She also alleged that she and her daughter were sexually exploited by the three accused identified as Akram, Junaid and Faizan.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful conversion of Act.

A case was not registered against Ali as he had died, police said.

The conversion took place in the past one year, the woman claimed, adding that she was had been trying to register the FIR for a long time but no case was filed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023