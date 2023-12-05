Left Menu

'EGMH-THANE-DRUGS- SEIZED Mephedrone worth Rs 6 lakh seized, one held

The accused, identified as Shadab Sayyad 42, was held from Shirdhon village on the Mumbai-Goa highway, he said.The police conducted a raid in the village following a tip-off, and and seized 61.09 grams of the banned drug worth Rs 6,10,900, the police official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:59 IST
Police have arrested one person from a village in Raigad district of Maharashtra and seized mephedrone worth Rs 6.10 lakh from him, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Shadab Sayyad (42), was held from Shirdhon village on the Mumbai-Goa highway, he said.

The police conducted a raid in the village following a tip-off, and and seized 61.09 grams of the banned drug worth Rs 6,10,900, the police official said. The case against him was registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

